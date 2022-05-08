Indore: Child marriage of a minor stopped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women and child development (WCD) department and ChildLine has stopped the child marriage of a 17-year-old scheduled for May 11.

Mahendra Pathak from the WCD department, Deepak Goswami and Sunita Rai from ChildLine Team, childLine intern Chetna Paliwal, Ramchandra Raghuvanshi from the Special Juvenile Police unit along with Madan Soni and Rinku Yadav from the police station concerned, Palasia, visited the girl’s house with a joint team.

Officials investigated the birth details of the minor and later found that her age was only 17 years and 8 months. The joint team discussed the matter with her family. The girl’s mother and family informed the officials that the girl’s wedding was scheduled for May 11 and the baraat was about to come from Shajapur. The minor’s father had died earlier and she has two sisters. The girl has studied till Class 6.

Welfare organisations educated them and explained to the minor’s family that it was illegal for a girl child to get married until she turned 18. Later, they were assured by the family that legal procedures would be followed and they would not marry off the girl until she turned 18.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:06 AM IST