Indore: Child labourer rescued from a grocery store

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old child labourer was rescued by a joint team of Childline, the women and child development department, labour department, Malharganj police station staff and Special Juvenile Police Unit from a grocery shop on Tuesday.

Childline coordinator Rahul Gothane said that, following information about the child labourer, the team reached the shop situated in the North Toda area of the city where the officials found the child. He was rescued and the shop owner was warned by the officials not to hire child labourers. After that, a medical examination of the child was conducted. He was later produced before the child welfare committee. His maternal grandmother was presented before the committee and the child was handed over to her.

The child informed the officials that he did not want to live with his parents, so he was staying with his maternal grandmother in the Chandan Nagar area for a few months. He has studied up to Class VIII. He was working at the grocery shop for a salary of Rs 3,000 per month and his timing was 10 am to 8 pm. The labour department is going to take action against the employer.