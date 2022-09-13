Indore: BJP afraid of ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra’s success, says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath paying respect to Vishnu Prasad Shukla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath said that BJP is afraid of the ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra's success, due to which they are trying to divert people’s attention from Rahul Gandhi’s success by raising the issue of knickers.

Replying to a query on Congress burning ‘Khaki Knickers’ in Karnataka, he asked, “Are all those who wear knickers from the BJP? Why are they connecting themselves with knickers?

Hitting out at the BJP, Nath said they talk about Rahul Gandhi’s shoes and T-shirt but never talk about Modi’s Rs 10 lakh suit. The whole country and world have seen that Modiji changes clothes thrice in a day,” Nath said.

Nath was talking to the media during his visit to Indore on Tuesday.

He also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not cancelling his book launch programme even after learning about the death of his party’s state spokesman Umesh Sharma.

“Umesh Sharma was not any ordinary activist but was the BJP’s state spokesman who served the party his entire life. I am saddened to know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Indore, but he continued his programme even after learning about Sharma’s death. He didn’t even think it prudent to cancel the programme and to pay tribute to his party activist. This is the ideology of BJP,” Nath said.

Nath visited Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla’s home to pay tribute to his late father Vishnu Prasad Shukla and stayed for over one hour there.

State has become ‘Corruption Capital’

The former chief minister also alleged that the state is reeling under scams. “The government is not taking loans for unemployed or farmers but floating tenders and to take their commission without any concern for the fate of the project. The state was already facing unemployment and farmers' issues but now it has become the ‘Corruption’s Capital’ of the country,” Nath added.