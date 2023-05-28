Indore Chemist Association elections: Bakliwal again elected prez

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vinay Bakliwal was once again elected as the president of Indore Chemist Association, on Saturday. He is serving as the president for the last 16 years.

This time, the elections were unopposed. The association had come into existence in 1972 and has more than 3000 members. Saturday, was the last day for withdrawal of nominations and all the committee members were elected unanimously.

Along with Bakliwal, Alok Sabu has been elected as treasurer, Manish Jain as vice-president, Nirmal Jain as secretary, Pritendra Mehta and Anil Pahuja as joint-secretary, while newly elected executive committee members are Jai Raka, Manoj Jain, Kailash Balani, Atush Shah, Dharmendra Gupta, Ajay Chagani, Kapil Sukhija, Gopal Chitrode, Abhishek Shukla, Anuj Gulati, Nilesh Nagar, Rajesh Gupta, and Pramod Ojha.

Election officer Bhupendra Shah said that for the first time unopposed elections were held in the Indore Chemist Association. The election process was started on May 23 in which 54 traders had submitted their nominations.

Expressing gratitude towards the members of Indore Chemist Association, Bakliwal said that our association is not limited only to Dawa Bazaar but also works for the welfare of the city.