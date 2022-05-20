Indore: Cheating cases in DAVV exams double in 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Much to the surprise of academia, the number of cheating cases in examinations held at DAVV has increased to more than double in 2022.

The revelation was made during the UFM meeting held on Thursday when officials said that as many as 680 cases of cheating were reported since January this year. These cases were reported in 10 exams conducted by the university in the past four months.

The increased in the number of cheating cases has surprised officials of DAVV, too, as the number used to remain at about 300 during this period each year.

University officials believe that the rise in cheating cases is due to Covid-19 as online classes were conducted during the spread of the disease in 2020-’21.

The decision on action against the students involved in cheating will be taken at the next meeting.

“Yes, the number of cheating cases has increased and it might be due to online classes conducted last year because of the Covid situation. Exams were conducted on-campus during this period. We’ll take a decision on what action is to be taken against these students at the next meeting,” examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said.

