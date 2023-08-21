Indore : Chappan Dukan Hosts Get Together Of Army Veterans

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spirit of camaraderie and shared ethos of military life were celebrated at a heart warming get-together of army veterans held at Chappan Dukan in Indore. The event was organised by Captain Sunpreet Singh and Colonel (Retired) Nitin Bhatnagar.

The guest of honour for the occasion was Lieutenant General PN Anantha Narayanan, AVSM, SM, esteemed Commandant of the Infantry School in MHOW. Addressing the gathering, PN Anantha Narayanan eloquently expressed, ‘The army is a way of life, it's not the profession and when you are with somebody who feels the same, there's nothing better than that.’ He also appreciated the cleanliness of the city.

The event held special significance as it aimed to reunite the veterans from Mhow and Indore who, due to various barriers, seldom had the opportunity to come together. Captain Sunpreet Singh shared his enthusiasm about the event, stating, ‘It was one of the first of its kind, organised to bring together the veterans of Mhow and Indore, fostering joy and camaraderie among them.’ He also extended his appreciation to Chappan Dukan Vendors’ Association for their support in organising the event.

Colonel (Retired) Dhiraj Shah, who played an instrumental role in the interactive session of the event, described the proceedings as starting and ending on musical notes, infused with laughter and happiness. He emphasised that the essence of the get-together was to create an atmosphere of joy and shared memories. Such was the enthusiasm that even rain could not deter the veterans from attending the event, including ladies in wheelchairs who joined in the festivities.

The get-together was a delightful blend of music and mouth watering Indori delicacies. The veterans enjoyed singing songs that resonated with their experiences, all while relishing plates of local favourites such as poha-jalebi, Khopra Patties and various sweet dishes. The event saw an impressive turnout, with over 150 veterans and their families gracing the occasion and making it a truly heartening and memorable gathering.

The event not only rekindled old bonds among the veterans but also underscored the enduring sense of unity that binds them through their shared military experiences. As the raindrops fell and laughter echoed through Chappan Dukan, it was evident that the event had succeeded in bringing together kindred spirits for a day of joyous celebrations.

