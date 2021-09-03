Indore: ​Changed design of elevated corridor hikes cost by Rs 116 cr​, now it will cost Rs 322 cr

Indore​: The changed design of the proposed elevated corridor from LIG Square to Navlakha will cost an additional Rs 116 cr, taking the total cost of the project to Rs 422 cr, said PWD officials who have prepared the report.

A meeting on Thursday was supposed to take up the report and also decide on which agency would pay the additional Rs 116 cr. Unfortunately, MP Shankar Lalwani was not present and the meeting couldn't be held.

​Earlier, the cost of 4.5 km elevated corridor was pegged at Rs 306 cr which was to be funded by the Central Road Fund. The ​project had been awarded to Raj Kamal Associates (Ahmedabad) who had even started work. According to the project, BRTS corridor would remain at its existing place and other vehicles would run on the elevated corridor.

However, at a meeting in June 2021, the local politicians objected to the project saying that they wanted the BRTS to run on the elevated ​corridor and the ​normal traffic​ should ply on the existing road. The logic was that as the pillars of the elevated corridor would come up in the existing BRTS corridor, the speed of the BRTS buses would slow down, which was not acceptable as this public transport was used by thousands of people every day. This necessitated a change in the design and the PWD completed the redesign early in August.​

PROJECT DETAILS

ELEVATED CORRIDOR

Stretch – LIG Square till Navlakha Square

Distance - 4.5 Km

Number of Signals/​Stoppage – 8

Average stoppage – 2.15 minutes

Project cost – Rs 306 crore

Project duration – 24 months

Project start date – This year (estimated)

Project end date – 2023 - 2024 (estimated)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:42 AM IST