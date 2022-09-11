Indore: Change in format, shortage of blank cards hit RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The printing of vehicle registration cards and driving licence cards is badly hit at Regional Transport Office (RTO) due to the change in format of the card and also due to the scarcity of blank cards.

According to officials, the vehicle registration system has been shifted to the Central government’s VAHAN portal since August1 due to which the format of registration cards has also been changed.

“Now, the new cards would be similar to the cards printed in other states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan and would be same in all states registering vehicles through VAHAN portal,” the officials said, adding “Due to the change in format, the card printing is stuck as the work of printing is given to Smartchip Company and they are yet to print the cards in the new format.”

Moreover, over 12k vehicles were registered in Indore in one- and-half months but the owners did not get the cards and they are approaching the dealer regularly for the same. Similarly, the scarcity of blank cards has hit the RTO again due to which driving licences could not be printed.

A large number of applicants applying for driving licences and registration cards at the Regional Transport Office are waiting to get their licence for more than a month. The matter was raised before the principal secretary of the department during his visit but to no avail. “The shortage of cards would be resolved soon. We have informed the officials to get more blank cards and to get the work done at the earliest,” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said.

