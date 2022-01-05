Indore: Chances of light rainfall for a week and cloudy weather

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city’s day and night temperatures are fluctuating continuously, the regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light rain for one week.

The day started with a clear sky, but turned partially cloudy in the afternoon which increased the day temperature by 1 degree Celsius above normal and the same phenomenon has affected the night temperature as it increased by 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

“A wet spell will take place over north-west and central India till January 9. A western disturbance persists and trough westerlies in the lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation has formed over south-west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan at the lower tropospheric levels. There’s moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over north-west India,” Met officials said, adding, “Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on January 6 and 7.”

An intense western disturbance will take place on January 7, which will affect the city’s weather after that.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature rose to 13.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees above normal. Humidity on Tuesday was recorded at 71 per cent in the morning and 54 per cent in the evening.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:25 AM IST