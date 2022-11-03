Indore: Chabot and kit to be launched for new GST registrants today

Picture for Representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Commercial Tax Department is going to launch WhatsApp-based Hindi chatbot ‘MEGHA’ (MP e-GST Hindi Assistant) and welcome kit for new GST registrants on Thursday. To use this, the taxpayer will have to save the departmental chatbot number 6262000256 on their mobile. Bhamashah awards will also be given to highest taxpayers on this occasion.

The programme will be organised under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jagdish Deora, finance and commercial tax minister, at Hansdhwani Auditorium of Rabindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday. Besides award-winning businessmen, representatives of various business organisations of the state will also be present on this occasion.

Lokesh Kumar Jatav, commissioner, commercial tax department, said here on Wednesday that the Bhamashah award is given in five different categories to encourage taxpayers of the state. On this occasion, aiming for ‘ease of doing business’, a welcome kit will be released for newly registered taxpayers in the GST legislation and the WhatsApp-based Hindi chatbot ‘MEGHA’ will be launched. Through this welcome kit prepared by the commercial tax department, Madhya Pradesh, newly registered taxpayers will be able to become aware of the initial technical nuances of GST legislation.

Due to the efforts of the department to increase the tax base, a large number of new businessmen is getting registered. Newly registered, small and medium taxpayers are, generally, not familiar with the provisions of the GST Act. Many questions regarding these provisions are received by the help desk. Thus, ‘MEGHA’ has been prepared by compiling commonly asked questions and various provisions related to GST law in simple language to help such taxpayers. To use this, the taxpayer first has to save the department’s chatbot number 6262000256 on their mobiles. Being in simple Hindi language, this chatbot will prove to be very useful for small and medium taxpayers.