Indore: Celebrating Saint Francis of Assisi

Indore: Catholic community members gathered at Saint Francis Assisi Cathedral, popularly known as Red Church, in Indore to celebrate Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the parish, on Sunday. The celebrations began at the church at 8 am. Vicar-General of the Diocese of Indore Fr C Michael John led the celebrations. The Holy Mass was offered under his leadership and in the presence of Fr Thomas Mathew, Fr Anthony Sami, Fr Mukesh Machar and Fr Suresh Sonwani.

In his sermon, Fr John said, “Today, we’re celebrating Saint Francis, a lover of nature and the environment.” According to custom, he recited ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase found in Hindu texts, such as the Maha Upanishad, which means “the world is one family”. Fr John said that Saint Francis regarded the whole earth and every living being, animals, birds, trees, plants, rivers, mountains, seas and stars in the sky as his family.

“Today the entire human race needs to learn to love and protect nature and the environment,” Fr John said. He urged and enthused community members to pray for the residents of Indore and overall welfare of the environment. After the Holy Mass, the representative figure of St Francis was circumambulated on the church premises.

All the boys and girls who came first and second in Dharmashiksha were felicitated by the priests present. The Bhajan Mandali sang melodious hymns. Information about the event and coordination was given by BA Alvares of the Indore Christian Media Forum.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 08:56 PM IST