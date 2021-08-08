Indore: Farewell ceremony held for parish priest of Red Church

Indore: After the Sunday morning mass, the Christian community organised a farewell ceremony for parish priest of Red Church Father Biju Mathew. They welcomed a new parish priest to take over the duties.

Father Thomas Mathew will be the parish priest for Red Church now. In his address, Father Biju said, “Searching for God should be one of the aims of our life. For this, our soul should be pure and our behaviour loving.”

The programme was conducted by Denis Castilino and the information was shared by BA Alavares.