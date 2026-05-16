Indore Celebrates Shani Jayanti With Devotion And Fervour In Shani Dham | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed an overwhelming wave of faith and devotion on the occasion of Jyeshtha Amavasya and Shri Shani Dev Janmotsav, as thousands of devotees thronged temples to seek blessings of Lord Shani. The rare coincidence of Shani Jayanti falling on a Saturday after 13 years made the occasion especially significant for devotees, who believe that worshipping Lord Shani on this day helps remove planetary afflictions and brings peace, prosperity, and relief from hardships.

At Gajasin Shani Dham in Usha Nagar, a grand two-day religious celebration began under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Dr Dadu Maharaj. A five-kundiya Shani Shanti Yagya was performed in the morning under the direction of Acharya Kalyan Dutt Shastri and Pandit Mahendra Dubey, with devotees offering oblations amid Vedic chants.

The birth anniversary of Lord Shani was celebrated with drumbeats, devotional chants and Maha Aarti. In the evening, thousands participated in a collective Sundarkand recital, while renowned folk singer Arun Goyal presented devotional bhajans. The temple’s divine decoration and 56 Bhog offerings attracted devotees throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the city’s ancient Shri Shani Temple also witnessed massive gatherings. Rudra Path, Shani Shanti Havan and special Abhishek rituals were performed from early morning. The temple premises and the 300-metre-long Shani Gali were beautifully decorated with flowers, lights, and religious ornaments. Free Shani Lakshmi Yantras and sacred threads were distributed to devotees, while Maha Aarti and Mahaprasad marked the conclusion of the celebrations late at night.