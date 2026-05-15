Madhya Pradesh May 15, 2026, Weather Update: Severe Heatwave Grips State; Orange Alert Issued As Temperatures Cross 44°C In Indore, Dewas, Ratlam & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is facing a severe heatwave, with most districts experiencing intense hot winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal has issued a heatwave alert for the next four days, warning people to take extra care during the extreme weather conditions.

Weather Forecast

On Friday, around 40 districts of the state are expected to experience hot winds. An orange alert for severe heatwave has been issued for Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar, and Dewas for May 15, 16, and 17.

In these districts, the heat is expected to remain very strong during the day as well as the night, leading to “warm nights” where temperatures do not fall much after sunset.

A weather scientist has advised people to avoid going outside between 12 noon and 3 pm, as this is the time when heat will be at its peak. He also suggested that people should travel only if it is very necessary and should take proper precautions against the heat.

On Thursday, several parts of the state recorded very high temperatures. Shajapur and Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district were the hottest, with a maximum temperature of 44.8°C. Other places like Khargone (44.6°C), Khandwa and Ratlam (44.5°C), Khajuraho (44.3°C), and Damoh and Raisen (44°C) also recorded extreme heat conditions.

Among major cities, Ujjain recorded 44°C, Bhopal 43.4°C, Jabalpur 43.3°C, Indore 43°C, and Gwalior 41.8°C. The rising temperature has increased discomfort for people across urban and rural areas.

In the state capital Bhopal, the impact of the heatwave is clearly visible. Roads such as the stretch from the Assembly to the Mantralaya remain almost empty during the daytime as people avoid stepping out in the scorching sun.

The heat has also affected water bodies, with water levels in the Upper Lake (Bada Talab) and areas near Bisenkhedi side showing signs of decline due to continuous high temperatures.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh experienced frequent rain and thunderstorms for almost 12 out of 14 days. However, the weather pattern has now changed sharply, and the state has shifted from wet conditions to intense summer heat in just a few days.

Officials say the heatwave is likely to continue, and people are advised to stay hydrated and avoid heat exposure.