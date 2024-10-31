 Indore Celebrates 25th Sanand Diwali Prabhat Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Celebrates 25th Sanand Diwali Prabhat Today

Indore Celebrates 25th Sanand Diwali Prabhat Today

The event will be inaugurated at 7.30 am by young entrepreneur LokeshTakalkar and is open to all music lovers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Indore Celebrates 25th Sanand Diwali Prabhat Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating its 25th year, the Sanand Diwali Prabhat will present a special musical event, ‘To RajhansEk’, dedicated to the immortal compositions of iconic Indian musician Srinivas Khale. The programme will be held on Thursday (October 31) at Devi Ahilya University Auditorium, Khandwa Road, Indore.

The event will be inaugurated at 7.30 am by young entrepreneur LokeshTakalkar and is open to all music lovers. Sanand Trust’s president, Jayant Bhise and honorary secretary, Sanjeev Vavikar, shared that this tradition of celebrating Diwali morning with soulful music began 25 years ago with Sanand Trust.

Diwali is typically associated with festivities, sweets, lights, new clothes and family gatherings. The Sanand Diwali Prabhat has also shown how this festival can be beautifully ushered in through Indian classical and semi-classical music, a tradition embraced by audiences over the past 24 years.

Read Also
AIIMS-Bhopal's Burns & Plastic Surgery Dept Issues Firecracker Safety Guidelines For A Joyful Diwali
article-image

This year’s programme will honour Srinivas Khale, a legendary figure known for his remarkable contributions to classical music. Revered by stalwarts such as Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Khale was a pillar of Indian music’s golden era, celebrated for his unique and innovative compositions. The event will feature a distinguished line-up of performers: RishikeshRanade, Archana Gore, MandarApte, PanditUpendra Bhatt, and VibhavariApte.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Investment, Narayana Hrudayalaya To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings Results Along BF Utilities & Sudarshan Pharma
Tata Investment, Narayana Hrudayalaya To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings Results Along BF Utilities & Sudarshan Pharma
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity, Attends Unity Day Parade (Watch)
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity, Attends Unity Day Parade (Watch)
APPEAL! Ben Stokes Demand Information About Valuable Items Stolen From His House By Masked Gang With Wife And Kids Inside
APPEAL! Ben Stokes Demand Information About Valuable Items Stolen From His House By Masked Gang With Wife And Kids Inside
India, Saudi Arabia To Boost Co-operation In Fertiliser, Petrochemical & Mining Sectors
India, Saudi Arabia To Boost Co-operation In Fertiliser, Petrochemical & Mining Sectors

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Celebrates 25th Sanand Diwali Prabhat Today

Indore Celebrates 25th Sanand Diwali Prabhat Today

Indore: Up To 31% Hike In Property Guideline Proposed

Indore: Up To 31% Hike In Property Guideline Proposed

Ayushman Vaya Vandana Scheme: Over 1.30 Lakh Senior Citizens To Be Benefitted In Indore

Ayushman Vaya Vandana Scheme: Over 1.30 Lakh Senior Citizens To Be Benefitted In Indore

Indore: 1,743 Divyang Job-Seekers Register Themselves On Employment Portal

Indore: 1,743 Divyang Job-Seekers Register Themselves On Employment Portal

Indore: Pollution Control Board Monitors Pollution Level For 24 Hours On Diwali

Indore: Pollution Control Board Monitors Pollution Level For 24 Hours On Diwali