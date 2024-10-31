Indore Celebrates 25th Sanand Diwali Prabhat Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating its 25th year, the Sanand Diwali Prabhat will present a special musical event, ‘To RajhansEk’, dedicated to the immortal compositions of iconic Indian musician Srinivas Khale. The programme will be held on Thursday (October 31) at Devi Ahilya University Auditorium, Khandwa Road, Indore.

The event will be inaugurated at 7.30 am by young entrepreneur LokeshTakalkar and is open to all music lovers. Sanand Trust’s president, Jayant Bhise and honorary secretary, Sanjeev Vavikar, shared that this tradition of celebrating Diwali morning with soulful music began 25 years ago with Sanand Trust.

Diwali is typically associated with festivities, sweets, lights, new clothes and family gatherings. The Sanand Diwali Prabhat has also shown how this festival can be beautifully ushered in through Indian classical and semi-classical music, a tradition embraced by audiences over the past 24 years.

This year’s programme will honour Srinivas Khale, a legendary figure known for his remarkable contributions to classical music. Revered by stalwarts such as Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Khale was a pillar of Indian music’s golden era, celebrated for his unique and innovative compositions. The event will feature a distinguished line-up of performers: RishikeshRanade, Archana Gore, MandarApte, PanditUpendra Bhatt, and VibhavariApte.