Indore: CDPOs try to attract government attention to their demands 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After anganwadi workers, now child development programme officers (CDPO) have gone on a state-wide strike from March 15 in order to press for an increment in their pay scale. CDPO’s have been expressing themselves with various acts so that their demands are heard. They went on for a candle march on March 28 at the Collectorate Square. Earlier, on March 26 the committee had called for the formation of a human chain in the city while on March 27 they took out a rally.

Project officers’ association and supervisors’ association of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) have already submitted various memos at the directorate and government levels in the past years. A memorandum was sent to the chief minister too in February, however, no action has been taken by the government.

The letter of the association states that it is requested that the part related to salary discrepancy and promotion of project officers and supervisors of the state is pending at the government level for the last 30 years, which has not been resolved by the department, due to which, the project officers and supervisors of the state are extremely disappointed.

Other demands include

*Supervisors should be regularised on the vacant posts.

*Contract supervisors should be given a regular pay scale and other benefits like regular supervisors from the date of contract appointment.

*Project officers should be given edge level (time scale) like general administration, police, and finance department.

*The posts of project officers should be filled by regular promotion of supervisors.

*At least three promotions should be given in the entire service period. The word in-charge should be removed from the post of Development Block Empowerment Officer and it should be merged with the post of Project Officer.

* A post of Assistant Director Training should be created in every district

