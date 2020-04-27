Indore: CCTVs help cops to catch offender milk shop owner

A milk shop owner was booked on Monday by the police after his shop was found opened through the lenses of the CCTV cameras. The city police have set up a CCTV Control Room to keep an eye on violators especially in affected or containment areas of the city recently. The feed of CCTV cameras and RLVD installed at various intersections in the city has also been made available at the control room. During the surveillance, the team found that a milk vendor has opened his shop in Chandan Nagar.

MODUS OPERANDI

*More than 1000 cameras have been installed to capture the activities in the city 24x7.

*To make effective use of this system, duty has been planned in 3 shifts.

*In each shift, a DSP rank officer will be in charge of the control room while an Inspector level officer with five operators will be present.

*The officials at control room will take a snapshot whenever they see a crowd or unauthorized activity at any place and post it on the group as indicated by the IG.

It will be the responsibility of the control room to alert the concerned police station. An FIR will be lodged against those who violate the rules and a list will also be prepared for such actions. On Monday, after finding Gopal Dairy operating at Chandan Nagar area, TI Chandan Nagar was directed to take action against the shop owner.