Indore: CCTV cameras, panic buttons not working in many AICTSL buses

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though the Supreme Court has made the installation of panic buttons and CCTV cameras in public transport mandatory, many are not functioning in the AICTSL buses.

Though all the buses have CCTV cameras, their connecting wires are dangling in the air in many of the buses. Not only this, but many buses have also broken windowpanes and missing grab handles, the latter even in new buses that were launched four months back. In some buses the engine guards are defective and are kept raised.

FP Photo

This pitiable condition prevails even though the officials claim that they carry out regular maintenance of the buses.

An AICTSL official on condition of anonymity said the condition of the old buses is very poor and in most of them the panic buttons are non-functional.

“We haven’t received any complaints regarding CCTV or panic buttons so far. I am sure most of the installed CCTVs and panic buttons are functioning. We are maintaining the buses properly and we take the security of our passengers seriously. There might be a few technical issues with a few cameras but all of them would be fixed soon.” said Manoj Pathak, CEO, AICTSL.

Chalo cards not working

The Chalo cards issued by the AICTSL are not functioning smoothly. On Thursday, around 60 students were not allowed on a city bus as the QR reader was not working.