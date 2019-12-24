Indore: CBSE ties up with IIMs to train principals, vice-principals

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education will train its school principals and vice-principals through short term courses from Indian Institutes of Management.

A senior CBSE PRO said school principals, being the administrative and academic head of schools, have a challenging role to play and therefore they need continuous training and platform to exchange ideas and practices. The Board, therefore, organises leadership training programmes for principals. At present, Board organises training of teachers through its regional training centres on different subjects and other core skills related to school education.

The Board is now collaborating with Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology and other institutes to organise professional development programmes for its principals and teachers.

For this, CBSE has requested IIMs to keep a reasonable fee for imparting programmes as not all its schools specially those located in remote or most educationally backward areas will not be able to afford it.

The programme focuses on multiple roles and responsibilities. It provides space to examine issues that most principals face today.

Training enables principals for following:

* Preparation of pedagogical plans

* Train teachers to track progress of students on learning goal/outcome and implement competency based education

* Lead teachers in assessing and improving lesson plans and instructional designs by incorporating 21st century skills

* Collect and use data to oversee organisation and resources. Address interest and needs of staff, students and other stakeholders

* Implement policies of various governing bodies and respond effectively to changes that impact schools

* Model democratic value systems, team building, and growth of traits. Motivate teachers for academic excellence and happiness

* Manage innovations in schools through project planning, systems management