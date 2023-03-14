Indore: CBSE promotes letter writing skills

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 report, less than 50 per cent, just about 40 percent students in Grade 5 can read and write as per their grade level. This has been a trend since Covid-19 outbreak as students have lost disciplined approach to education and been irregular at reading/writing assignments.

With the downfall in basic foundations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is attempting to promote reading and writing skills among students. Promoting writing specifically, CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to ensure participation of students in Universal Postal Union (UPU) 2023-International Letter Writing Competition for young people.

The international letter writing competition offers gold, silver and bronze medals. To tempt students, CBSE director (academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel said, “The gold medallist may also be offered a trip to UPU headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative prize to be decided at the sole discretion of UPU.”

He added that the purpose of this competition is primarily to develop faculty in composition and subtlety of thought amongst the young people and to contribute to the strengthening of international friendship.

As per information on the competition, International Bureau (IB) of UPU, which is coordinating this competition, shall select the three prize winners amongst the best entries received from each member country of the UPU.

“The department of Posts shall select best three entries at national level as well as circle level and will be given cash prizes and certificates,” Emmanuel said. He added that the best entry at the National level shall qualify as the official Indian entry for the UPU level international competition.

The language to be used will be English or any of the recognized languages embodied in the 8th Schedule of our Constitution. Details of competition and rules of participation has been provided to the school. Noting that it is voluntary, Emmanuel said, “In view of above, you are requested to organize this competition in your school for interested students in consultation with the Nodal Officers of their respective circles regions as was done in 2022.”

Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools

Writing abilities must for scoring well “Students’ abilities of writing and attempting examinations in timed situation have seen a steep fall since the Covid-19 outbreak,” UK Jha, former chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools said.

He added that even though there is an improvement, a lot more needs to be done. “Students have been suffering in board examinations due to lack of writing abilities and not intelligence,” Jha said.

Manoj Bajpai, an educationist and school |

Well-constructed thought process is basic foundation

“It is hard to encourage students to do better in times when their mind is so diverted with technology,” Manoj Bajpai, an educationist and school principal said.

He added that creative writing abilities and well-constructed thought processes are a must for all students. “It forms a basic foundation for not just language but other subjects too,” Bajpai said.