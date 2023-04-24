Indore: CBSE introduces skill modules for middle school |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced skill modules for middle school students under NEP-2020 and all the schools must choose skill development subjects for middle school students and offer the same during bagless days in summer and winter vacations. Schools can also conduct skill development classes during normal school hours to encourage more students to opt for more skills.

Citing the policy, CBSE director (Skill Education) Dr Biswajit Saha said, “This policy aims to overcome the social status hierarchy associated with vocational education and requires integration of vocational education programmes into mainstream education in all education institutions in a phased manner.”

Hence, beginning with vocational exposure at early ages in middle and secondary school, quality vocational education will be integrated smoothly into higher education. “It will ensure that every child learns at least one vocation and is exposed to several more,” Saha told the school heads.

CBSE has introduced following skill modules (each of 12-15 hours duration) for students of Classes VI-VIII, which are aligned to the Skill subjects being offered in Secondary and Senior Secondary classes.

The skills include more known courses like Artificial Intelligence; Beauty & Wellness; Design Thinking & Innovation; Financial Literacy; Handicrafts; and Information Technology. Also, it highlights other hands-on skills for students like Marketing/ Commercial Application; Mass Media – Being Media Literate; Travel & Tourism; Coding; Data Science (Class VIII only); Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality; Digital Citizenship; Blue Pottery; Block Printing; Food Preservation; Baking and more.

Most essentially, Saha added, “No fee is to be paid by the affiliated schools to CBSE for introducing any skill module.”

“What is needed today for students today is to learn skills and especially be able to apply them,” Jaydeb Kar, CBSE helpline counsellor from Indore said. He added that most students during examinations struggle and become stressed, because they don’t like what they are studying.

“We have to ensure that kids learn what they understand and like, otherwise most kids are over-stressed and confused even about their life during board examinations,” Kar said. He added that at least schools should provide more exposure to students.

Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools’ chairperson Kanchan Tare said, “Most kids have been attending coding classes through various tuitions since covid-19 outbreak and that doesn’t really certify them.” She added that adding coding to school’s curriculum and offering it in vacations will help school students earn certified training and qualify for future opportunities.