Indore: Catholics celebrate the first Advent Sunday of the season-Purple coloured candle lit at Red Church

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first Sunday of Advent, also known as the ‘Advent Sunday’ was celebrated by the Indore Catholic Society on November 27 along with all the people of the community. The Advent Sunday was celebrated by lighting a purple candle at the Red Church of the city.

In his sermon, Father Martin Kujur said, “From today the new year of the Catholic liturgical year has started. December 18 will be the Fourth Sunday of Advent and Christmas Mass will be celebrated on the night of December 25.”

Martin said that Christian community believes that the Advent is a period of four Sundays before Christmas. He said, “This is the coming of Jesus into the world. Christians use this period of Advent to prepare and remember the real meaning of the celebration.”

The most important thing is to prepare your mind and heart to receive blessing from God and to welcome him. This includes forgiving one another, making spiritual preparation through fasting, repentance, and prayer, and helping those in need.

The Purple Candle

Four candles, all in shades of purple are lit during the four Advent Sundays which are the part of spiritual preparations. Martin said, “One candle is lit each Sunday. Three of the candles are purple because the colour violet is a liturgical colour that signifies a time of prayer, penance, and sacrifice.

First candle (Purple colour): Symbolises Hope

Second candle (Purple Colour): Symbolises Faith

Third Candle (Pink colour): Symbolises Joy

Fourth Candle (Purple colour): Symbolises Birth of our Saviour, is also called ‘Angle’s Candle’

Month of celebration starts today

First Advent Sunday: November 27, representing Isaiah and other prophets

Second Advent Sunday: December 4, representing Bible

Third Advent Sunday: December 11, representing Mary, the mother of Jesus

Fourth Advent Sunday: December 18, representing John the Baptist, Jesus’s Cousin

Christmas celebration: December 25