Indore: Catholic Diocese organises ‘Angles Gathering’ meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youth and Vocation Commission of Catholic Diocese of Indore organized ‘Angels Gathering’ meet for Catholic children at St Paul High Secondary School, Indore, on Monday.

Around 120 children participated of different parishes of Indore – Nanda Nagar, Pushpnagar, Sukhlia, Palda, and Cathedral - Red Church.

There were 15 teachers and 15 volunteers, sisters, animators present in the event. The aim of the program was to organize a one-day program for the children who received the First Holy Communion sacraments.

This meet was conducted after a long break enforced to gathering because of covid– 19 pandemic. This conference was for the children of Indore Diocese who received the First Holy Communion sacraments. Sr Ross trained the children using a telecast.

Director of the commission Fr Sumit Tahir congratulated all the children present who received First Holy Communion sacraments and said that it is an important sacrament for our life.

“This sacrament is a sacred sacrament. We want to teach social and moral values to children and youth through loving activities, programs. Seeing all the children in the campus in white gown nurturing, it seemed to me as we were among the angels,” Fr Tahir said.

Mathias Kelwa, organizing committee member, said, “We can’t teach children through lectures and talks. Therefore, we teach them social and moral values through fun loving activities. I myself learn things from little ones as I am guiding them.”

Bhavika Shekhawat from Pushp Nagar Parish said, “This day was a memorable day for me, because living in such an environment brings happiness to my life.”

She accepted Lord Jesus as Holy Communion, the program was concluded by expressing gratitude to everyone by the youth president of Madhya Pradesh Adrin Paul.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 06:40 PM IST