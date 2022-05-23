Indore: Cash, valuables worth 50 lakh stolen from businessman's flat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a broad daylight incident, thieves targeted the flat of a namkeen factory owner under the MIG police station jurisdiction and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from there on Sunday. The police are examining the CCTV of the area to identify the thieves.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the flat of Swastik Agarwal, in Sai Sampada building, located on the MR- 9 Road. Swastik, along with his wife, had gone to the Khajrana temple on Sunday afternoon. After that, they visited one of their relatives in the Palasia area.

When they came back home around 6 pm, they found the lock broken and the household in a disarray. The immediately informed the police.

According to the complainant’s uncle, Ajay Agrawal, thieves took cash and valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from the flat. However, the police said the amount stolen was being calculated. The CCTVs in the area are also being scanned.

