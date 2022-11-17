Indore: Cases of epilepsy increasing due to stigmatisation & lack of awareness

Representational Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About three-fourths of the total number of epilepsy patients remains deprived of treatment due to a lack of awareness. Even after various developments in society, epilepsy is still considered a social stigma, which is the reason for an increase in the number of cases.

On the eve of National Epilepsy Day, neurologist Dr Archana Verma said that there are 50 million patients of this disease globally and the number is increasing even though the disease can be cured.

Talking about the number of patients coming to MY Hospital, “Over 100 new epilepsy patients are reaching here every week for treatment. Throughout the year, about 4,000-5,000 patients get treatment for this disease. These patients are from various districts of Indore and Ujjain division,” she told the media.

Dr Verma also said that there is a big treatment gap in the city as only 90 out of 100 patients are getting treatment. This gap is higher in villages as about 30 per cent patients do not take proper treatment and instead resort to witchcraft and other unscientific methods of treatment.

Talking about the symptoms of the disease, the associate professor of neurology said frothing at the mouth, dizziness, stiffness in the body, and unconsciousness are the major symptoms.

“Epilepsy is a chronic disease related to the brain, in which a person has seizures which occur due to sudden and abnormal chemical reactions in the brain cells. It affects different parts of the body. Epilepsy can affect anyone but if it is treated in time, one can be got rid of,” Dr Verma added.

A public awareness programme will also be organised at MY Hospital OPD on Thursday and a play will be staged by the neurology unit of the Department of Medicine.