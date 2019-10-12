Indore: Cargo service starts from city airport

Indore: The cargo freighter service started by private airline Spicejet rolled out from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Friday. The service is on a trial basis for 15 days.

As soon as the aircraft landed at the city airport it was welcomed by a water cannon salute. Spicejet started operating the freighter in a B737 from Delhi to Indore. From Indore, it will fly for Ahmedabad then to Pune and Bangalore and back to Delhi.

Airport director Aryama Sanyal informed that though it is a trial service for 15 days, since it is the first cargo flight, a water cannon salute was given on request of Spicejet. DGM ATC and Manager Fire visited Spicejet crew members and extended best wishes on behalf of Airport Authority of India (AAI). In case of good response from the city, the airline may choose to continue for scheduled operations from the city airport.

To promote the flight a stakeholders meeting is being proposed next week to facilitate better coordination between airlines, AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Limited (AAI CLAS) and interested traders and trade association.