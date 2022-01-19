Indore: Caretaker found dead in underground water tank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A caretaker was found dead in the underground water tank in a township in Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday. No external injury marks were found on the body. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Rohit (20), a resident of Royal Residency in the city. He was employed as a caretaker in Anand Valley township where he was found dead in an underground water tank. The newspaper hawker spotted him in the tank and he informed the residents. Later, the police were informed.

The police investigated the spot and sent the body for autopsy. No external injury marks were found on the body so the reason for his death could not be established yet. Police believed that he fell in the water tank in the night and died. However, the exact reason for his death would be established only after the autopsy report.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:25 PM IST