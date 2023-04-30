Indore: Car collides with tree, catches fire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car collided with a tree on Friday night and caught fire. The four passengers in the car were rescued by passersby and hospitalized. Police said one of them is serious, while three others are out of danger.

According to the Khajrana police, the incident took place near Star Square on Friday night. The driver of the speeding car lost control over the car and collided with a tree. Four friends Pravachan, Rohit Chand Sharma, Ajay and Utsav were in the car. Utsav works in a private bank, while the remaining three work in the HR department of a private company.

When the car caught fire, people tried to douse the flames but failed. The Fire department officials said that around 3000 litres of water was used to control the fire.