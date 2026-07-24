Indore Cannot Be Ignored, Says Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid growing concerns over the city's alleged neglect in terms of development, Indore's think tank Abhyas Mandal on Thursday organised a panel discussion on the issue, where former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asserted that Indore has never been neglected and owes its growth largely to the efforts of its citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Mahajan said no one could ignore Indore, as the city has consistently progressed through the determination and active participation of its people. Referring to key infrastructure projects, she said the Narmada drinking water project was achieved after a sustained public struggle and highlighted several government-backed initiatives undertaken in the city.

"If Indore had been neglected, would it have a super-speciality hospital? Would MY Hospital receive crores of rupees worth of medical equipment? Would Indore have an international airport? Would air cargo services have been started here to support industries in Pithampur?" she asked.

Mahajan maintained that while Indore cannot be described as neglected, it is true that the city is not witnessing well-planned and systematic development. She noted that Indore bears much of the burden of the industrial expansion in neighbouring Pithampur and suggested that expert committees from different sectors should be constituted to prepare long-term development plans for the city.

She also dismissed the notion that the development of neighbouring Ujjain should be viewed negatively, saying there was nothing wrong if another city in the region also progressed.

Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan president Gautam Kothari said that although the industrial township has developed over the years, it has not achieved the level of growth that was expected.

Architect Atul Seth stressed the need for greater public participation in preparing the city's master plan. He pointed out that no report has yet been presented on the implementation status of the existing master plan.

Environmentalist Dr OP Joshi expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of Indore's air quality, water resources and green cover, while railway expert Nagesh Namjoshi urged stakeholders to focus on finding solutions instead of dwelling on perceptions of neglect.