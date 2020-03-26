Indore: Canine 'custodians' punish curfew violators amid Coronavirus outbreak

Indore: Every dog has his day. And with the empty roads all over the city, it reminds one of the proverbial saying "aapne gali mein toh ... bhi sher hain". If you think this is out of context sample this...

Even as a nationwide lockdown and a curfew has been imposed here... people who aren't serious about following orders, it seemed that they were being punished by the stray canine custodians of the area. More than 230 people reached Hukumchand Polyclinic for treatment of dog bites!

And guess what, these people turned out to be impatient and were fighting and creating ruckus among themselves, forget about social distancing. following their non-civic sense, the hospital authorities had to seek police help to contain them. What a shift in priority!

According to Hukumchand Polyclinic in-charge, Dr Ashutosh Sharma, as many as 117 new cases of dog bites reached the hospital while rest 100 cases were follow up ones.

“We were also surprised to see such a large number of patients in the hospital on the second day of the curfew and lockdown. Some "irate" patients also picked an altercation or a fight with each other,” Dr Sharma said.

The gradually swelling crowd turned impatient and "refused" to listen to the orders of maintaining social distance.

“Even after getting positive Covid 19 cases and with two deaths being reported, Indoreans didn't seem to be taking things seriously and were still coming out of their homes. Situation will turn worse if the same continues,” Dr Sharma added.

Following a national lockdown on March 23, a curfew was also imposed on March 24 when the city received positive reports.