Indore Cancer Foundation to get facility of photo bio-modulation therapy soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Cancer Foundation will soon get the facility of photo bio-modulation (PBMT) therapy for the treatment of radiation induced side-effects.

President of the World Association of Laser Therapy, Prof Rene Jean Bensedoun of France participated in the ethics committee meeting of the institute virtually and said that the patients who are under treatment for radiation therapy for mouth and throat cancer get side-effects known as mucositis. He also shared the supporting data and said that such patients would be benefitted from photo bio-modulation therapy.

This therapy uses a low intensity laser which is highly effective in treating side-effects of radiation therapy as well as chemotherapy. Mumbai’s radiation therapy expert Dr Nagraj supported the observation while the committee members learned about the safety and usefulness of this technology.

“After a detailed deliberation, the committee approved the procurement of the photo bi-modulation therapy unit for the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology (IIHNO), the flagship project of Indore Cancer Foundation.

The meeting was combined with a tumour board meeting of the institute in which Dr Suresh Verma, Dr Virendra Vyas and Dr Upinder Dhar also participated.