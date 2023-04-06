Indore: Camp to prepare ABHA on April 8

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to increase the number of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), district administration will hold a camp to prepare ABHA cards in the district on April 8.

The special camp will be organised at District Hospital, PC Sethi Hospital, Sanwer, Hatod, Manpur, and Depalpur. Simultaneously, it will also be organised at Mhow Civil Hospital and Betma Community Health Centers from 9:30 am to 05:00 pm.

According to health officials, the purpose of preparing the accounts is to provide the convenience of securely storing and accessing medical records. Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) is being created as per the instructions of the Government of India to provide easy and simple health facilities to the people.

Creating ABHA ID will facilitate people to keep their medical information within their reach in a secure and paperless manner. For this, the beneficiaries will have to take mobile linked with Aadhaar card and if there is no mobile linked then Aadhaar card must be taken with them.

Another camp will be organised on April 15.