Indore: BBA, BCA students stage demo, allege poor evaluation of answer books in

Students led by ABVP activists expressing their dissatisfaction over the results to registrar Ajay Verma at DAVV on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of BBA and BCA staged demonstration alleging poor evaluation of their answer books forcing Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to assure them that they would be undertaking a sample review of their answer books.

Led by ABVP activists, the students staged demonstration claiming that their main and ATKT exams results were the same without any change in the scores of the students.

“How come the marks scored by around 300 students in the main and ATKT exams are almost the same? It means that ATKT exam answer books were not evaluated. Rather the marks scored in the main exams were awarded without evaluation of the ATKT exam,” the protesting students alleged.

A delegation of around 10 students led by ABVP leaders met registrar Ajay Verma and exam controller SS Thakur who agreed to do a sample review of answer books of seven students.

Verma stated that if significant variation is found in sample review then an unconditional review of all answer books would be done again. “But if no variation is found the students would have to accept the results and accept that they did not perform as per their expectation,” Verma said. The students agreed but demanded that the sample review be carried out in front of the students.

Initially, the registrar declined their request but later he agreed saying that the right to the same rest with the VC. If the VC approved their request then their answer books will be reviewed in front of students. However, he also clarified that evaluation of answer books is confidential so if the VC rejected their request then they would have to respect that as well. The students remained divided over this issue.