Indore Cafe Fight: Scuffle Between Youths & Cafe Staff Escalates Into Violent Fight Late Night In Lasudia; Police Rush To Spot

Late-Night Drama In Indore As Café Argument Sparks Violent Fight Between Two Groups |

Indore Cafe Fight: A late-night argument at a café turned into a violent clash between two groups of youths in Indore's Lasudia area on Monday. The incident took place at the Apollo Gold Prime building, where the youths allegedly got into a heated argument before stepping outside and fighting in the parking area. A security guard tried to stop the fight, but the youths ignored him. Police reached the spot after being informed, but both groups had fled by then.

According to reports, three to four youths arrived at a café inside the Apollo Gold Prime building late Monday night. An argument broke out between them and the café staff over an issue that is yet to be established.

Some people present at the café tried to calm the situation, but the argument soon escalated when another group of youths became involved.

Indore Youths Clash

As tensions increased, the youths were asked to leave the café. However, instead of settling the matter, both groups continued arguing outside the building.

The confrontation soon turned violent in the parking area, where members of both groups began attacking each other with kicks and punches.

Seeing the fight, a security guard rushed towards the youths and attempted to separate them. However, they continued fighting despite his intervention. The guard eventually informed the police. A police vehicle reached the location, but the youths had already escaped.

Police Probe On

Several people present at the scene recorded videos of the fight, which later surfaced on social media. According to preliminary information, three individuals identified as Arjun, Ankit and Kashik are believed to have been involved in the incident.

Lasudia police are examining the available video footage and gathering information to identify all those involved in the clash.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fight.