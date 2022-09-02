Indore: Café run by handicapped inaugurated in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique initiative has been taken in the district to make Divyangs (handicapped) self-reliant by opening a cafe that would be run by them.

The cafe located in Telephone Nagar was inaugurated by MP Shankar Lalwani on Thursday. NGO Arunabh, an organisation registered by the Social Justice department in the city, is striving to provide employment and means of livelihood through skill development and vocational training to make Divyang (special children) self-reliant. The NGO has provided special training to Divyangs who will run the cafe.

On the occasion of the inauguration, the children with intellectual disabilities showed MP Lalwani pizza, coffee, and juice prepared by them. He tasted it and appreciated it as well. Joint Director of Social Justice Department Suchita Tirkey Beck, National Co-Secretary of Saksham Swati Dhare, Founder Ashish Kutty etc. were specially present in the programme.