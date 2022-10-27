Indore: Cable operator killed, 8 kin injured in clash 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident a cable operator was killed on Diwali night and eight of his family members, including a child and a woman, were admitted to hospital after a clash which occurred in the Badi Gwaltoli area over dhol celebrations and old rivalry.

Palasia police station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said deceased Jagveer Singh Chowdhary’s, 36, brother, Ranveer, was playing the dhol outside the house of accused Ashok at around midnight. Ashok objected to the sound pollution after which the duo had an argument. When the argument turned ugly, the accused, Ashok, attacked Ranveer with a stick and hit him on his head which caused bleeding injuries.

After the incident, Ranveer phoned his brother, Jagveer, to rush to the place. Jagveer reached there to attack Ashok, but Ashok stabbed him in the chest; his family members were also attacked with iron rods and sticks by Ashok’s family. In the clash between the two families, 8 members of Jagveer’s family, including a woman and a child, were injured.

They were immediately rushed to MY Hospital, where the family of the deceased created a ruckus. A heavy police force was sent to control the situation. The police force was deployed at MY Hospital as the family of the deceased had gathered there in large numbers.

The police have arrested Ashok and four others in connection with the incident. The police officers assured the family of the deceased that strict action would be taken against the accused.

Ranveer and some of his family members are undergoing treatment in the hospital and the police have recorded their statements. Amarjit Chowdhary, younger brother of the deceased, told reporters that both the parties had an old rivalry. He said Ashok’s family had attacked them last year and he and Jagveer had suffered fractures in their hands.

Amarjit said the dispute started over parking of a vehicle in the area. He alleged that, after last year’s attack, he had lodged a complaint with the police, but no action was taken against the accused. He gave a written complaint to the police on several occasion, which fell on deaf ears.