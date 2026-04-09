Indore Cab Driver Suicide Over Si's Harassment: Rajendra Nagar TI Line-Attached |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The serious allegations of extortion levelled against a sub-inspector at the Rajendra Nagar police station by taxi driver Abhishek Patil before he committed suicide have cast a dark shadow over the department’s image.

Taking a stern note of the matter, DCP Krishna Lalchandani has attached the Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge, Neeraj Birthare, on Thursday. This follows the suspension of sub-inspector (si) Manohar Pal two days ago.

Before ending his life, Patil posted a video on social media exposing alleged police harassment. He claimed that SI Manohar Pal demanded Rs 50,000 to settle an accident case. He further alleged that when the money was not paid, he was physically assaulted and mentally harassed to the point that he felt driven to take the fatal step. Meanwhile, SI Manohar Pal has refuted the allegations, stating that he never demanded any money.

Why action was taken against TI Birthare

DCP Krishna Lalchandani’s decision to line-attach TI Neeraj Birthare is intended to ensure an impartial investigation. Sources suggest the TI faced disciplinary action for negligence in supervising his subordinates and for failing to gauge the gravity of the situation or to apprise senior officials in a timely manner.

ACP may submit probe report today

A detailed investigation is currently being conducted by ACP Nidhi Saxena (Gandhinagar). Saxena is expected to submit the probe report to the dcp on Friday, after which further actions may be initiated.

The probe is focused on:

Scrutinising footage from the police station to verify allegations of physical assault

Examination of the deceased’s mobile phone for evidence

Recording detailed testimonies regarding the harassment and bribery demands from the victim’s family.