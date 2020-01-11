Indore: CAA is a good step, says Jains' Guru Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani met Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj and told him about CAA on Saturday. Lalwani told Acharya that this act will make it easier for Jains, Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities who have been persecuting in Pakistan to get citizenship.

Acharya said he knows about the law. “This is a very good step. This will make the life of people who come to India easier,” Acharya said. Lalwani later said that Acharya is not just a saint of Jains but a national saint. “People of all religions, religions come to see Acharya,” Lalwani said.

Support event today: An event to show support for CAA will be organised at Dussehra Maidan on Sunday from 2 pm onwards. The organisers have claimed that scholars from the city will participate along with army personnel. The programme will conclude with national anthem.