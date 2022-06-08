e-Paper Get App

Indore: CA students make public aware of finance & tax

Organise drama, rally, quiz, plantation and so on

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, CA Indore Branch made the public aware about financial matters and tax literacy. At the Treasure Island mall, CA students asked questions to visitors about financial matters and taxation. Those who could not answer, were told the replies to the question and made aware of finance and tax.

A street play was also performed by the CA students at 56 Dukan. As a unique initiative, a walk was organised in which more than 300 CA students participated enthusiastically and planted a tree in the CA garden.

CA Anand Jain, chairman of CA Indore Branch, said that not only did all the members play a role in the event, but also CA students—or future chartered accountants,who are responsible citizens of the country—actively participated in the drive.

CA Swarnim Gupta said that all these activities not only lead to holistic development of the students, but they were also moving towards building a better society.

On this occasion, senior CA Kirti Joshi, Pankaj Kothari, Amitesh Jain, Mausam Rathi, Rajat Dhanuka were present.

