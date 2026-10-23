Indore CA Intermediate Results 2026: See Five Students Secure National Top 50 Ranks, Prachi Bhandari Gets AIR 12 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the CA Intermediate examination on Thursday. Five students from the city brought laurels to the city by securing top 50 positions on the national merit list.

The CA Intermediate examination was held last month. Among the city's top scorers, Prachi Bhandari emerged as the city topper, securing All India Rank (AIR) 12. Aditya Vishwakarma achieved AIR 36, Neer Jain AIR 42, Aditya Agrawal AIR 44 and Ankush Singhal AIR 48.

CA Samkit Bhandari, chairman of the ICAI Indore branch, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the successful students and wished them a bright future.

Central Council Member CA Pankaj Shah specifically congratulated the top five students from the city who earned a place on the national merit list.

CA Lavish Tated, chairman of SICASA (Students' Association of the ICAI), shared that the city branch organised a special seminar titled 'What to Do After CA Intermediate Results', held one day before the results were announced, to guide CA Intermediate students.

The seminar aimed to provide students with proper direction regarding post-result opportunities, future preparation and career paths. More than 250 students participated in the session with great enthusiasm.