Indore Businessman Robbed Of ₹9 Lakh In Gold, Cash After Car Puncture In MP's Dhar | Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified men allegedly robbed an Indore-based businessman of gold jewellery and cash worth around Rs 9 lakh after his car suffered a puncture near Bheru Chowki area on the Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane road, police said.

Harsh Sangtani, 27, a resident of Indore, told Sardarpur police that he and his driver Shoaib were travelling to Chandkheda, Ahmedabad, for the inauguration of his new franchise shop. They had left Indore late on Saturday.

Around 2 am, their car developed a puncture near Bheru Chowki, about five-km from Sardarpur. While Shoaib was trying to replace the tyre, three men approached them and enquired about the problem.

According to Sangtani, one man slapped Shoaib while two others dragged him out of the car.

The men allegedly assaulted Sangtani with sticks and snatched his gold chain, bracelet and earring. They also took a bag containing clothes and Rs 8,000 to 10,000 in cash before fleeing.

Sangtani suffered injuries to his right hand, shoulder and back. He subsequently called the emergency helpline 112, following which police reached the spot.

Sangtani initially returned to Indore because his condition was deteriorating and later approached Sardarpur police to lodge a complaint after consulting his family.

Sardarpur SHO Anil Jadhav said a police team had been formed to investigate the robbery and efforts were underway to identify and arrest the suspects.