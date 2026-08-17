‘Drunk’ Driver Mows Down Engineer, Flees After Abandoning Car With Body In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old engineer was killed on Sunday afternoon after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver on the wrong side of AB Road, rammed into his two-wheeler under Kishanganj police station limits. The driver later abandoned the car with the victim’s body inside.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chandra Shekhar Patidar, a resident of Silicon City. He worked at a private company in Pithampur.

According to his uncle Devi Das, Patidar had gone to his office to complete some pending work despite Sunday being his day off. The collision occurred while he was returning home.

Devi Das claimed that locals told him the car was travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road and the driver was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Following the collision, the driver put the injured engineer in his car on the pretext of taking him to a hospital.

When the car suffered a flat tyre near Rau Gol Square and Patidar succumbed to his injuries, the driver abandoned the vehicle with the body inside. Passersby noticed the abandoned car and alerted police.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said police received information from passersby about a body lying inside an abandoned car. Police did not find the driver nearby and seized the vehicle.

The body was sent for an autopsy and an investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members said they learnt about the incident from police. Patidar is survived by his wife and two children.

Medical Student returning from picninc killed as scooter skids

A 24-year-old postgraduate medical student was killed after her scooter skidded while she was returning from a picnic with friends under Khudel police station limits on Saturday evening. She was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to Khudel police station in-charge Karni Singh Shaktawat, the deceased was identified as Prathna Patidar, a postgraduate student at Index Medical College.

She had gone on a picnic with friends and met with the accident while returning.

Police registered an inquest and conducted the post-mortem.