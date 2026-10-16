Indore Businessman Duped Of 2.37 Lakh From Three Different Bank Accounts In UPI Fraud | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters targeted a businessman, duping him of Rs 2.37 lakh from three different bank accounts belonging to him, his wife, and his firm without authorisation. After a preliminary investigation and review of bank statements, the Tukoganj police registered a fraud case against unidentified suspects.

According to the victim, a resident of Shiv Om Residency, the unauthorised transactions began on September 3, when the fraudsters transferred funds to multiple unfamiliar UPI IDs in rapid succession. The fraudsters systematically drained funds across all three accounts, transferring Rs 80,000 from the personal account, Rs 58,000 from his wife's account, and Rs 99,001 from the firm's account into separate UPI IDs. In total, they illegally withdrew Rs 2,37,001.

Woman duped of Rs 51,000 in credit card update trick

Cyber fraudsters defrauded a 32-year-old woman of Rs 51,000 by pretending to update her credit card and issue reward vouchers. After the victim filed a complaint, the Juni Indore police registered a fraud case.

The incident occurred on October 10, when the woman received a call from someone posing as a bank representative. The fraudster offered attractive discount vouchers and sent a link to process the card update.

Upon completing the process via the link, Rs 51,268.50 was instantly debited from her credit card. Realising she was duped, she lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.