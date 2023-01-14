Indore: Business meet held in presence of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Business meet held in presence of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A business meeting was hosted by Praveen Agarwal, managing director of Poly Raj Pipes for the delegation of Guyana headed by His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. Other speakers from Guyana minister of foreign affairs; CEO office of investments ; minister of regional development; honorary consul general; and high commissioner of India.

Meeting was attended by more than 100 delegates from India and Guyana. Possibilities of developing business between both the countries was discussed. Many corporates from India like L&T Constructions, Kalpataru Power Transmissions, Gayatri Projects, Agarwal Group, Sagar Cement, Rajratan Wire, Simplex, Syncom Formulation, Shivganga Drilling, Sudhakar Infra Projects, Shreeji Polymers, and others took part in the meeting.