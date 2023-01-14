e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Business meet held in presence of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Indore: Business meet held in presence of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Meeting was attended by more than 100 delegates from India and Guyana.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Business meet held in presence of Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali | FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A business meeting was hosted by Praveen Agarwal, managing director of Poly Raj Pipes for the delegation of Guyana headed by His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. Other speakers from Guyana minister of foreign affairs; CEO office of investments ; minister of regional development; honorary consul general; and high commissioner of India.

Meeting was attended by more than 100 delegates from India and Guyana. Possibilities of developing business between both the countries was discussed. Many corporates from India like L&T Constructions, Kalpataru Power Transmissions, Gayatri Projects, Agarwal Group, Sagar Cement, Rajratan Wire, Simplex, Syncom Formulation, Shivganga Drilling, Sudhakar Infra Projects, Shreeji Polymers, and others took part in the meeting.

Read Also
Indore: Irate candidates stage protest; demand 100 percent results from MPPSC with no provisional...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Khelo India Youth Games from Jan 30, collector takes stock of preparations

Indore: Khelo India Youth Games from Jan 30, collector takes stock of preparations

Indore: Slack parking at airport… OOPs… admin to ‘spit’ fine

Indore: Slack parking at airport… OOPs… admin to ‘spit’ fine

Indore: Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR

Indore: Japan to share research findings on soyabean with IISR

Indore Sports Update: Winning team of Advocates Association honored

Indore Sports Update: Winning team of Advocates Association honored

Indore: People excited to celebrate Makar Sankranti 

Indore: People excited to celebrate Makar Sankranti 