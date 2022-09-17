Indore: Buses of Maharishi School, Incredible School found running without permit, seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The regional transport officer cracked the whip on buses of city’s schools and colleges on Friday and seized two buses running without permit and fitness. The official had checked over 15 buses on Friday to check the facilities, permit, fitness, and tax.

“Buses of Maharishi School and Incredible School were seized as it was found plying without permit. We have checked many buses and have warned some of the bus operators as they were violating norms” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said.

He added that about a week ago they had seized about eight buses which were running without proper safety measures, putting the lives of children at risk.

The team checked more than 30 buses in the last two days. The action would be continued against school \ college buses flouting norms.

“We feel there’s much to be done to ensure the safety of children. Parents should also question irregularities in the functioning of school buses and must not hesitate to inform the RTO if they find any discrepancies,” the RTO added. The RTO also said that they had increased vigilance while providing fitness certificates to school buses.