Indore Builds Disaster-Ready Volunteer Force: 150 Join Aapda Mitra Training, Target Set At 900 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second session of the seven-day ‘Aapda Mitra’ training programme began at the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Training Centre in Ralamandal on Tuesday, to build a stronger network of trained community volunteers capable of responding effectively during emergencies and natural disasters.

Around 150 volunteers have registered for the second batch, while the Indore district administration aims to train a total of 900 ‘Aapda Mitras’ in phases.

Divisional Commandant Preeti Bala Singh and Training Chairperson Dr Madhu Rajesh Tiwari inaugurated the session.

During the programme, volunteers are receiving practical training in first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), evacuation, search and rescue operations, flood rescue and firefighting.

The sessions are designed to equip participants with essential skills to provide immediate assistance before specialised rescue teams arrive.

Volunteers are also being taught innovative techniques to make temporary rafts and stretchers using readily available materials such as banana stems and plastic bottles during emergencies.

Home Guard Company Commander Avinash Dinkar is conducting the training sessions, which emphasise preparedness, quick response and effective coordination during disasters.