Indore: Buildings Above 12 Metres To Get TDR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Areas under municipal limits has been declared as receiving areas under which Transferable Development Rights (TDR) can be approved on buildings above 12 metres under corporation limits, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said on Thursday.

He said that the IMC had sent a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on December 20 last year requesting for approval to use TDR in buildings that have height of more than 12 metres in the entire area of corporation limits. Approval should be given for using TDR in all the buildings of the city and increasing the ground coverage from 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

The state government on Wednesday published a notification declaring the entire municipal corporation area as receiving area and objections/suggestions have been invited in the next 15 days. It may be noted that Transferable Development Rules (TDR Rules) were published by Madhya Pradesh Government’s Urban Development and Housing Department in the year 2018.

In this, corporation acquires and uses private land for construction of roads under city development work, due to which property owners are eligible for construction at double the floor area ratio (FAR). With this rule, if the land is acquired by government departments for development work, a TDR certificate is issued to the owner.