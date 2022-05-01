Indore: Building contractor electrocuted in under-construction house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A building contractor was electrocuted while working in an under-construction house in the Lasudia area on Sunday. It is said that he was placing iron pipes when one end of the pipe touched the high tension electric wire and he electrocuted. The house owner was also injured in the incident.

According to the Lasudia police station in-charge, the incident took place in an under-construction house in Scheme Number 114 at around 3.30 pm. Building contractor Anoop Singh, a resident of the Virat Nagar area of the city was rushed to the hospital after he was electrocuted but he could not be saved. One of the workers informed the police about the incident.

The house owner named Anil was also there and he tried to save Anoop but he also got injured in the incident. Anil was undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:42 PM IST