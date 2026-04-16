Indore-Budni New Rail Line Projects Hit Key Milestone In The Tunnel Construction | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The railways achieved a key milestone in the tunnel construction of the Indore-Budni New Railway Line Project on Wednesday.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) completed 500 metres of underground excavation in Tunnel-2 and 100 metres in Tunnel-1, marking significant progress in the strategically important infrastructure project.

According to official information, the project aims to provide shorter and more efficient rail connectivity between Indore and Jabalpur. It is expected to reduce travel distance by approximately 68 km, substantially decrease travel time, and enhance freight movement, contributing to regional economic growth.

The project includes the construction of two tunnels and three viaducts through challenging terrain. Tunnel-2, spanning 8.64 km, will be the longest railway tunnel in Central India, while Tunnel-1 is 1.16 km long.

During the excavation of Tunnel-2, total underground work has reached 500 metres, including 265 metres at Portal-1 and 235 metres at Portal-2. Total excavation of Tunnel-1 stands at 108 metres. Since Tunnel-2 exceeds three km in length, an 8.64 km long Escape Tunnel (ET) is also being constructed parallel to the main tunnel in compliance with Railway Board guidelines to ensure passenger safety.

The tunnelling works are being executed using advanced techniques such as the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). Despite complex geological and hydrological conditions, the project team has ensured consistent progress.

This milestone reflects the dedication, technical expertise, and perseverance of our engineers and workforce. The progress achieved reinforces our confidence in the timely completion of the tunnels, RVNL said in a statement.

Upon completion, the Indore-Budni rail line will improve passenger convenience and provide a boost to logistics, industry, and trade in the region. Work across all major components of the project is progressing simultaneously to ensure completion within the stipulated timeline.