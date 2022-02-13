Indore: Budget 2022-23 made with an eye on future, says Dr Karad

Indore



Dr Bhagwat Krishnarao Karad, Union minister of state for finance, said that Budget 2022-23 is a comprehensive budget prepared to cater to future needs.



He was addressing a gathering of industrialists, businessmen and economists of the city at the ICAI auditorium on Saturday. The programme was organised jointly by the Association of Industries of MP, BJP city unit and Indore branch of ICAI.



Presenting his views on the budget presented by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Dr Karad said that the budget is dedicated to the overall development of the country and full of vision. In the budget, the sentiments of all sections have been taken care of. No new tax has been imposed.

A positive discussion on the budget was held in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted his ministers to inform people about the good points of the budget.



Earlier, AIMP president Pramod Dafaria and its members welcomed the Union minister. On this occasion, State water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive, CA Indore branch chairman CA Kirti Joshi were present. Minister Silawat and MP Lalwani also expressed their views.



On this occasion, AIMP secretary Sunil Vyas, VP Prakash Jain, members Dilip Dev, Tarun Vyas, Anil Paliwal, Hemendra Bokadia, Manish Chaudhary, Naveen Dhoot, Rajkumar Maurya etc., along with representatives of various industry and trade organisations, officials, industrialists and business representatives, CAs, tax advisors and eminent dignitaries of the city were present.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:23 AM IST